You’re not going to sell too many cars in Europe where the buyers are very savvy if they know that your offerings are rebadged Chinese cars. This has to be one of the reasons why MG hasn’t really managed to make a mark in Europe ever since the iconic British brand was taken over by China’s SAIC Motor Corporation.

The freshly unveiled MG Marvel R is a bit like that too, although we don’t know of a related model being sold in China. It looks very close to the Roewe Marvel R concept shown at the 2017 Shanghai auto show, although now it bears an MG badge and slightly different details. From a visual standpoint, though, it has to be said it is easily the most convincing model shown by MG in recent years.

And it’s not just a pretty face, according to the manufacturer - it has the specs to back up its sporty good looks. MG says it has a three electric motor setup, with one driving the front axle and two turning the rear wheels. They offer a combined 288 PS (284 horsepower) and an impressive 665 Nm (490 pound-feet) of torque, enough to send it to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, or to 50 km/h (31 mph) in a brisk 1.8 seconds; top speed is 200 km/h (124 mph).

Apparently, a lower-powered rear-wheel drive only variant will be made available in the future; it makes 186 horsepower, 410 Nm and a claimed sprint time to 100 km/h is 7.9 seconds.

MG doesn’t mention the battery pack capacity for this vehicle, but it says it expects it to have a range of over 400 km (248 miles) on one charge - we believe it is a 70 kWh pack. It will also have an 11 kW on-board charger, and it will also be fast-charging capable, although we were not told what its peak rate of charge will be - all that is mentioned in the press blurb is that it takes 30 minutes to charge it to 80 percent.

The manufacturer also points out some of the Marvel R’s tech features, including the fully-digital gauge cluster, as well as a massive 19.4-inch portrait-style screen and a full assortment of active and passive safety aids. The vehicle also has a heat pump that should make the HVAC system more efficient, as well as a 150 liter (5.3 cubic-feet) front trunk to compliment the 357 liter (12.5 cubic-feet) rear trunk.

MG says the Marvel R should be available come May, although it did not mention an all-important detail: its price.