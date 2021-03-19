New Flyer has unveiled this week a new generation of its all-electric heavy-duty transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG, built on the Xcelsior platform.

According to the manufacturer the new version is much better in several key areas, including weight, efficiency and range (up to 13%).

The company has developed a new "advanced protective battery packaging designed for easy install and simpler serviceability". The liquid cooled battery systems (produced in-house) are ready to “plug in” or “unplug” individual battery packs:

"New Flyer manufactures its own batteries in its bus production facilities. The battery packaging, developed by New Flyer, utilizes single waterproof enclosure design and offers weight reduction and simpler maintenance, decreasing the number of parts by 90%. Its streamlined approach also allows technicians to simply “plug in” or “unplug” individual battery packs, significantly reducing bus downtime and allowing easy replacement as needed in future."

New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery pack

Depending on configuration, the battery capacity can be 160-525 kWh:

Length: 35'

- 350 kWh for 179 miles (288 km)

- 440 kWh for 220 miles (354 km)

- 350 kWh for 174 miles (280 km)

- 440 kWh for 213 miles (343 km)

- 525 kWh for 251 miles (404 km)

- 525 kWh for 153 miles (246 km)

The New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG is equipped also with a new Siemens ELFA 3 traction system, which is weighs 69% less than the previous ELFA 2 and improves regenerative braking - "up to 90% energy recovery".

Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI said:

“The Xcelsior CHARGE NG harnesses the best technology on the market. It includes a streamlined design that reduces maintenance, increases energy density, and improves energy recovery while significantly reducing weight – offering a lighter, more energy efficient, and longer range electric bus. As EV demand continues to build, so too has our innovation. With better manufacturability, higher energy recovery, fewer parts, and improved system durability, our Xcelsior CHARGE NG is a high-performance bus that is more sustainable and easier to maintain.”

According to New Flyer, its battery-electric and fuel cell-electric buses so far covered 4.5 million service miles.