February is a slow month in China due to long national holidays, however, compared to the previous year, when the country was also still fighting with COVID-19, it's actually a strong month.

In the case of BYD, plug-in electric car sales increased 270% year-over-year to 10,123. That's great, but not yet on par with the 2019 result.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 7,835 ( up 209% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 2,288 (up 1,011% year-over-year)

So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 29,994 plugs-in (up 207% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

The all-electric Han model continues to be the top-selling model, followed by the plug-in hybrid version. Besides the electric Qin and plug-in hybrid Tang, BYD is also improving deliveries of the D1 model, envisioned for DiDi ride-hailing.

The worrying thing is that the majority of the plug-ins noted marginal volume:

BYD Han EV - 4,100 (13,398 YTD)

BYD Han PHEV - 928 (3,733 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,196 (2,755 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV - 806 (2,328 YTD)

BYD D1 - 1,166 (2,168 YTD)

BYD e2 - 479 (1,534 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 363 (890 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 361 (854 YTD)

BYD Song PHEV - 110 (692 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM - 347 (453 YTD)

BYD e3 - 27 (313 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 60 (254 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - 37 (236 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 62 (197 YTD)

BYD e1 - 81 (189 YTD)

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 232 commercial electric vehicles, including 93 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 539, including 268 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stands at 10,355 (up 269%) last month and 30,533 YTD (up 207%).