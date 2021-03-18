About half happen to be Han models.
February is a slow month in China due to long national holidays, however, compared to the previous year, when the country was also still fighting with COVID-19, it's actually a strong month.
In the case of BYD, plug-in electric car sales increased 270% year-over-year to 10,123. That's great, but not yet on par with the 2019 result.
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2021
BYD car sales breakdown:
- BEVs: 7,835 (up 209% year-over-year)
- PHEVs: 2,288 (up 1,011% year-over-year)
So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 29,994 plugs-in (up 207% year-over-year).
Sales by models - month (year-to-date)
The all-electric Han model continues to be the top-selling model, followed by the plug-in hybrid version. Besides the electric Qin and plug-in hybrid Tang, BYD is also improving deliveries of the D1 model, envisioned for DiDi ride-hailing.
The worrying thing is that the majority of the plug-ins noted marginal volume:
- BYD Han EV - 4,100 (13,398 YTD)
- BYD Han PHEV - 928 (3,733 YTD)
- BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,196 (2,755 YTD)
- BYD Tang PHEV - 806 (2,328 YTD)
- BYD D1 - 1,166 (2,168 YTD)
- BYD e2 - 479 (1,534 YTD)
- BYD Tang EV - 363 (890 YTD)
- BYD Yuan EV - 361 (854 YTD)
- BYD Song PHEV - 110 (692 YTD)
- BYD Qin Plus DM - 347 (453 YTD)
- BYD e3 - 27 (313 YTD)
- BYD Song MAX DM - 60 (254 YTD)
- BYD Qin PHEV - 37 (236 YTD)
- BYD Song EV - 62 (197 YTD)
- BYD e1 - 81 (189 YTD)
According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 232 commercial electric vehicles, including 93 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 539, including 268 buses.
In total, plug-in vehicle sales stands at 10,355 (up 269%) last month and 30,533 YTD (up 207%).
About this article