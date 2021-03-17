BMW has finally revealed the fully-electric version of its 4 Series Gran Coupe which it has dubbed i4. It was previewed by the Concept i4 and it looks like the production version has stayed true to the study’s design, although, predictably, some details are toned down.

But first, let’s look at what BMW said about the i4: there will be more than one version and these versions will have different power outputs and range ratings. The most powerful i4 will have 530 horsepower and hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4 seconds, as we previously reported (and it could be a Motorsport-developed i4M) and the longest range model will travel about 590 km (367 miles) WLTP or 300 miles (482 km) EPA.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, is quoted as saying

With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric.

How does the i4 differ from the regular 4 Series Gran Coupe visually? Well, it has unique front bumper, grille, side skirt, door handle and rear bumper designs with the same kind of blue accents that BMW uses in all its other electric offerings. Even the controversial huge grille has been kept, even though there’s not that much need for cooling, yet BMW says that is where it has placed many sensors needed for semi-autonomous driving and active safety.

BMW has not shown us what it’s like inside the i4 yet. There’s a very good chance it too won’t be too different compared to what we saw on the Concept i4 and it will all be centered around the manufacturer’s new iDrive 8 infotainment system displayed on a massive 14.9-inch screen complimented by a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.