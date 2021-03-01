GM has announced plans to launch no fewer than 30 new electric vehicles around the world by 2025, over 20 of which will wear Chevrolet and Cadillac badges. The very pinnacle of GM’s new electric offensive will be the Cadillac Celestiq, a flagship sedan that we may get to see earlier than we first thought.

Gallery: Cadillac Celestiq Renderings

Previous reports suggested it would be shown and go on sale sometime in 2023 or 2024, but according to this post on Cadillac Society (which quotes unnamed insiders with knowledge about the project), it’s reportedly just a few months away from reveal. Apparently, Cadillac now plans to show the Celestiq, its $200,000 electric flagship sedan and halo electric vehicle, in either July or August of this year.

But even if it’s less than a year away, we still have little information about the Celestiq. We currently know its estimated price, the fact that it will be hand-assembled and some loose technical specs. It won’t be a true sedan, but a hatchback instead, it will be built on GM’s BEV3 platform, have a battery as big as 200 kWh and a maximum range of around 400 miles on one charge.