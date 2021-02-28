BYD's start to 2021 was pretty strong with 19,871 plug-in electric cars sold in January in China. That's 183% more than a year ago, although of course not yet matches the January 2019.

Most of the BYD plug-in car sales fall on the BYD Han model - 12,103 units, including 9,298 all-electric and 2,805 plug-in hybrid.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 14,463 ( up 181% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 5,408 (up 188% year-over-year)

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

BYD Han EV - 9,298

BYD Han PHEV - 2,805

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,559

BYD Tang PHEV - 1,522

BYD e2 - 1,055

BYD D1 - 1,002

BYD Song PHEV - 582

BYD Tang EV - 527

BYD Yuan EV - 493

BYD e3 - 286

BYD Qin PHEV - 199

BYD Song MAX DM - 194

BYD Song EV - 135

BYD e1 - 108

BYD Qin Plus DM - 106 (new model)

According one of the sources, beside plug-in cars, BYD has delivered last month also 307 commercial electric vehicles, including 175 buses.