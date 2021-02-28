The Han model drives BYD sales up in China.

BYD's start to 2021 was pretty strong with 19,871 plug-in electric cars sold in January in China. That's 183% more than a year ago, although of course not yet matches the January 2019.

Most of the BYD plug-in car sales fall on the BYD Han model - 12,103 units, including 9,298 all-electric and 2,805 plug-in hybrid.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

  • BEVs: 14,463 (up 181% year-over-year)
  • PHEVs: 5,408 (up 188% year-over-year)
Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

  • BYD Han EV - 9,298
  • BYD Han PHEV - 2,805
  • BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,559
  • BYD Tang PHEV - 1,522
  • BYD e2 - 1,055
  • BYD D1 - 1,002
  • BYD Song PHEV - 582
  • BYD Tang EV - 527
  • BYD Yuan EV - 493
  • BYD e3 - 286
  • BYD Qin PHEV - 199
  • BYD Song MAX DM - 194
  • BYD Song EV - 135
  • BYD e1 - 108
  • BYD Qin Plus DM - 106 (new model)

According one of the sources, beside plug-in cars, BYD has delivered last month also 307 commercial electric vehicles, including 175 buses.

 