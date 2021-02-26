After the recent good news about the production rate exceeding 800 ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars in the Zwickau plant, the Volkswagen Sachsen hinted at the next daily target.

The company intends to add a third shift at the assembly hall, which should allow it to gradually increase the daily output to more than 1,400 ID.3/ID.4 around Summer!

"GOOD NEWS: In April, the 3rd shift at 2. assembly hall will start at #VW in #Zwickau. Target in summer: More than 1,400 #VWID3 & #VWID4 daily! And four more models like the #VWID5 and #CupraBorn are already in the pipeline. . . look forward to!"

That's surprising news as 1,400 cars a day equals to 9,800 per week, close to 40,000 per month and over 510,000 per year.

Even if we would assume that the weekends will be free, then it's above the general target of 330,000 per year for a total of six MEB-based models. Maybe then the 330,000 number is just a nominal value for 2-shift operation, while at peak it can be much higher.

Anyway, it seems that there must be high demand for the ID-family in Europe. Both, the ID.3 and ID.4 have chances to be sold at a range of six-digits a year in 2021.

Part of the ID.4 production will be exported to North America too.

