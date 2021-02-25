In the most recent humorous Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, the Ford Mustang Mach-E achieved a surprisingly good result.

The car was able to handle eight boxes in the trunk and one in the frunk and a total of 23 after folding the rear seats. That's a level similar to Tesla Model X with the six-seat option and Audi e-tron:

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8/23

In other words, it's quite a spacious car. To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart: