It basically beats the Audi e-tron and matches the 6-seat Tesla Model X.

In the most recent humorous Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, the Ford Mustang Mach-E achieved a surprisingly good result.

The car was able to handle eight boxes in the trunk and one in the frunk and a total of 23 after folding the rear seats. That's a level similar to Tesla Model X with the six-seat option and Audi e-tron:

  • Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23
  • Audi e-tron 8/23

In other words, it's quite a spacious car. To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

external_image

