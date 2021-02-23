Some people have already noted that the redesigned Bolt EV and the all-new Bolt EUV look nearly the same, so what's the point here? We actually think the two vehicles look quite different, but that doesn't change the premise.

The Bolt EV got a facelift, which makes it look slightly more sleek and modern. Chances are you either like it a bit better than the outgoing model, or dislike it even more than you already did. The Bolt EUV has the styling of a more traditional crossover SUV. It could fit right in among many of today's subcompact and compact SUVs. Interestingly, we can think of the two Bolts much like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The parallels of the strategy here are obvious.

The point here is General Motors is banking on variety and choices to boost the Bolt's sales. According to GM, these two versions of the Bolt don't share any sheet metal. Automotive News says the automaker believes it made the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV look just different enough, and also addressed the outgoing Bolt's shortfalls in the process.

The two Bolts have the same front-seat space and cargo capacity, but the EUV is 6 inches longer and it has 3 extra inches of rear-seat legroom. Crossovers are the most popular segment on our shores, and rear-seat space is something people pay plenty of attention to.

President of global forecasting at LMC Automotive Jeff Schuster shared via Automotive News:

"With the continued shift away from cars, when you look at the segments … in these broad groups, there is room at the two ends of the spectrum for vehicles that are technically in the same segment but go after a slightly different buyer. This is the fragmentation of the marketplace. You're trying to give consumers what they want and keep them in your brand."

Chevy thinks it will be able to sell more Bolts since the two versions will appeal to different shoppers. In addition, the Bolt EV is significantly less expensive than the outgoing model. The EUV only costs $2,000 more than the EV, which also makes it cheaper than the 2021 Bolt. Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevy marketing explained:

"If you want something a little smaller, more on the value side, the revamped Bolt EV is perfect for you. If you had been in a Bolt EV and maybe you want something bigger or different, we've got that great variant for you as well." "It is fully our intention to grow with these two products."

Here's precisely how the two Bolts compare:

Vehicle 2022 Bolt EV 2022 Bolt EUV 
Range: 259 miles / 250 miles
Length: 163.2 in / 169.5 in

Height: 63.4 in / 63.6 in

Front headroom: 40.1 in / 40.0 in

40. in Rear legroom

Curb weight: 3,589 lbs / 3,679 lbs
Passenger volume: 93.9 cu ft / 96.5 cu ft
Max cargo volume: 57.0 cu ft / 56.9 cu ft

Based on the image galleries and chart above, do you think the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are different enough? Will they appeal to different car shoppers? If so, will this strategy generate a big boost in Bolt sales? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.