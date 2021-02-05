Ambev, a Brazilian brewing company owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, is pushing hard for electrification of its fleet with the goal to electrify at least half of 7,000 vehicles by 2023.

One of the major suppliers of electric trucks for Ambev (besides Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus) will be the FNM (Fábrica Nacional de Mobilidades), which recently back to the game. The company is expected to deliver 1,000 vehicles by the end of this year, in partnership with the Brazilian vehicle manufacturer Agrale and California-based Octillion Power Systems (battery pack supplier).

"FNM recently entered into a contract of technical and industrial cooperation with Agrale, the only 100 percent Brazilian vehicle manufacturer. Agrale has been on the Brazilian and international market for nearly 60 years. As a part of this launch, they are partnering with FNM and Ambev to invest in clean technologies for fleet vehicles." "FNM was formed in late 2019 and has its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. FNM opened its EV factory inside Agrale's manufacturing facility in Caxias do Sul city in southeast Brazil. This joint effort leverages Agrale's existing fully integrated, mass-production line for commercial vehicles, with a capacity to produce 150 to 200 trucks per day." "FNM does not sell trucks, but they do sell logistic solutions with a positive total cost of ownership. "

FNM offers two models: FNM model 832 (a Class 6 truck with up to 14-ton capacity) and FNM model 833 (a Class 8 truck with an 18-ton capacity). In the future, buses and tractors will join the lineup.

The production of those electric trucks was seamlessly integrated with Agrale's existing production line.

According to Octillion, the trucks will be equipped with a 650-volt, liquid-cooled battery of undisclosed capacity that will allow the truck to cover up to 700 km (435 miles) on a single charge. That's more than we thought, but the test cycle was not disclosed. Battery service life in the trucks will be about 10 years, after which they should be repurposed for other uses (the second life).

The electric motors come from Danfoss (250 kW Danfoss Editron) and are paired with an Eaton multi-speed transmission.

In terms of charging, there is a DC option (CCS2 standard), which allows for a full recharge in up to four hours.