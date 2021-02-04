The recently announced BrightDrop EV600, a purpose-built electric light commercial vehicle with range of up to 250 miles (400 km), might be in high demand once it will enter the market.

General Motors announced that the fleet management company, Merchants Fleet, intends to procure 12,600 BrightDrop EV600s (probably over multiple years), starting in early 2023.

This makes Merchants Fleet the second major customer for GM's BrightDrop reassures us that the EV600 is a very promising product.

Merchants Fleet's goal is to electrify 50% of its fleet portfolio and use only fully electric vehicles by 2030.

Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet said:

“We are proud to be the first fleet management company to work with BrightDrop, the innovative and vital new solution from GM. Merchants Fleet is fully committed to the future of electrification, and working to add BrightDrop EV600s to our clients’ fleets is an exciting part of our broader strategy. We look forward to continuing to expand our EV fleet capabilities to provide our clients with a range of electric vehicle services and solutions to meet their evolving needs.”

BrightDrop President and CEO Travis Katz said: