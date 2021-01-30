Volkswagen Group's manufacturing capabilities of MEB-based electric cars expanded significantly and, including the small Transparent Factory in Dresden, there are now five sites globally.

The total combined maximum production capacity of those plants is more than 900,000, but it will take quite some time to reach such a level.

In Zwickau, Volkswagen produces around 800 all-electric ID.3 and ID.4 cars per day. When new models join the line, the rate will be up to 1,500 vehicles per day or 330,000 vehicles per year at its peak.

For comparison, the Transparent Factory will produce only 35 ID.3 vehicles per day from the end of January. Skoda's plant in Mladá Boleslav set a target for 250-350 Enyaq iV per day.

"Together, Volkswagen’s four MEB plants in Zwickau, Anting, Foshan and Dresden have a maximum production capacity of more than 900,000 vehicles per year. Added to this is the ŠKODA plant in Mladá Boleslav, which has also already started MEB production. In the future, up to 350 all-electric ŠKODA ENYAQ iV vehicles will roll off the production line there every day. All MEB plants are still in the ramp-up phase. In the future, however, this production network will have a maximum production capacity of up to one million e-vehicles per year."

In 2022, three new plants will also start production of MEB-based cars: Emden and Hanover plants in Germany and Chattanooga in the U.S.