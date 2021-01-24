Fastned, the European fast charging network, has achieved its highest quarterly results during the fourth quarter of 2020, which is a sign of recovery from a very challenging year.

The utilization of the network was seriously affected by the COVID-19 related lockdowns and the following increase of home working/less driving. All of this translated into less charging.

Thankfully, the sales of electric cars increased quickly, especially in markets where Fastned is present, so the company was able to see a growth of volume year-over-year.

2020 Q4 results (vs 2019):

Revenues (related to charging): €1.9 million (+14%)



Volume: 3.3 GWh (+13%) , on average 62 kWh/customer

, on average Active customers: 53,309 (+25%), on average spent €36/customer



We guess that the 2021 will continue the trend up:

The number of over 194,000 charging sessions reveals also some other average results, like:

€9.8 of revenue per session

about 17.0 kWh per session

3.6 sessions per customer

The company ended the third quarter with 131 stations, including the first one in Switzerland and the first one in Belgium.

In total, eight new stations were installed, while existing stations have received 16 new chargers.

Fastned's Q4 highlights: