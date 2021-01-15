A recent thread on the Mach-E Forum indicates that Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers received an email alerting them that their estimated delivery date has been updated. In addition, some Mach-E buyers have shared that, while their electric crossovers are already on trains for delivery, their delivery dates were still pushed back.

We've attached the email, as well as other related information in the image below:

Mach-E Forum recently broke news about a shipment of Mustang Mach-E crossovers that had already arrived at a distribution center in the States. Nonetheless, it seems order-holders may have to wait as long as a month for their cars to arrive.

According to a member posting on the Mach-E Forum, their Mach-E was manufactured on December 6, but now, the delivery has been delayed from the original date of February 9 to March 24.

As expected, there's plenty of chatter and speculation related to the potential delay. However, at the time of writing, Ford has not yet commented publicly. We've reached out to the automaker for more information.

Did you order a Mustang Mach-E? If so, did you get an email like the one shown above? If you have any additional information, reach out to us in the comments.

This is a developing story. We'll provide an update if and when more details become available. In the meantime, scroll down and start a conversation in our comment section below.