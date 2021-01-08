Talk to any electric car driver, and he will tell you how he loves one-pedal driving. If a given electric car does not offer that capability, it will probably be criticized for that. Well, the ID.4 will prefer coasting instead of regenerating energy. Volkswagen claims it decided to do it like this because of efficiency matters.

According to Volkswagen, “conversion of energy inevitably leads to losses,” which is true, but can the ID.4 travel further without regenerative braking. This is something its owners will be able to test themselves because the ID.4 has a mode for one-pedal driving: B (Brake). Volkswagen could have spared them from this job. Unfortunately, it only described how its regenerative braking system works and explained why the default mode is this one.

If you drive the ID.4 in D and step on the brake pedal, it will transform the kinetic energy into electricity in stops of up to 0.25 g with the rear motor's help – the only one some versions of the ID.4 will have. When braking exceeds that limit, the conventional brakes come to the rescue.

In regular cars, coasting can be frustrating because the car loses speed very fast. Electric cars tend to have lower drag coefficients and to be heavier, which likely helps them travel further than a combustion-engined car would.

Still, it will demand most drivers to educate themselves on how to coast in the best way possible – such as releasing the accelerator pedal way before they normally would and never using it downhill.

Volkswagen claims that the ID.4 has in its “intuitive operation” one of its major strengths. Still, efficiently coasting demands some training for the best results possible. In that sense, perhaps the regenerative braking and one-pedal driving are more intuitive: step on it when you want to go, take your foot off when you want to decelerate or stop. We’ll only know for sure when we have the ID.4 for a complete review.