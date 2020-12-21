It’s no secret that former talk show host, comedian Jay Leno, is into electric cars generally speaking, but he especially loves Tesla and the company’s founder, Elon Musk. He recently spoke about this again in an interview for CNBC Television, with a focus on the merits that can be attributed to Tesla’s founder and CEO.

Firstly, Leno makes it clear that one of the main reasons why he is so into Tesla is the fact that it’s an American automaker and tech company. If you’ve ever watched any of his videos, where he goes into extreme detail analyzing the classics that he owns, Jay always points out that he is a fan of things designed, engineered and built in America and for him Tesla is no exception.

He also believes that one of the reasons why Tesla actually took off, when many other startups floundered, has to do with the fact that it also built the charging infrastructure necessary to make owning one of its EVs way easier and more convenient than ever before. He even points out that even though this idea of selling an EV but also providing fast charging is now almost a decade old, the established automakers are still struggling to match it.

Another positive point that Jay makes about Elon Musk has to do with SpaceX and the fact that this company is starting to provide some similar services to NASA and other national space agencies, but at a fraction of the cost. He argues that if someone can accomplish this task, which is seen as more difficult than making and selling cars - do you agree with Leno, that Elon’s involvement in SpaceX is of any relevance to the automotive segment?