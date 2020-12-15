Lordstown Motors and Camping World held a press conference today with two major announcements on both sides.

The first is that the Camping World will become a service partner to handle Lordstown Endurance pickups nationwide in the U.S. The company has over 170 service locations, which - after training - should be able to maintain or repair the Endurance. Potentially, Camping World could also become an additional sales channel for Lordstown Motors.

The second thing is the upcoming Camping World's electrified products - like electrified travel trailers and fifth-wheel campers. Adding battery packs to the trailers would allow them to stay off-grid, without a generator.

Even more interesting are motorized, electrified RVs and the newly announced 'Class E' motorhomes which will be based on Lordstown Motors' EV tech/platform. According to the Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis, electric RVs must be affordable, because $100,000 or more per vehicle is out of range for many customers.

The first prototypes are expected in Summer 2021 and the final products might appear on the market around 2022.

That's all we know from the press conference. We are now awaiting a press release.

***UPDATE: The press release has arrived. Here's some of the important info:

By leveraging Camping World’s growing footprint of over 170 Service and Collision Centers across the United States, with thousands of technicians and service bays, a 24/7 tech hotline and Good Sam’s Roadside Assistance Program, Lordstown Motors customers are expected to enjoy one of the most comprehensive EV support systems ever designed.

Additionally, the two companies are exploring the development of new EV products and solutions for the RV marketplace based on the Endurance platform, including a lithium-ion battery pack for travel trailers that would replace conventional gasoline onboard generators, the first, all electric, high volume production RV (eRV) and installation of a Good Sam charging network at Camping World locations.