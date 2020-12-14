According to various reports around the web, Tesla has started offering one year of free, unlimited Supercharging as it approaches the final weeks of its end-of-quarter and end-of-year delivery push.

Reports say Tesla's sales staff in North American has been told to offer one free year of Supercharging for "undelivered" Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The promotion runs from December 12 to 31. Model 3 Standard Range vehicles are excluded.

This comes as no surprise. Tesla has done it before and it's likely the company will do it again. We know full well that the electric automaker pulls out all the stops at the end of every quarter. Moreover, each quarter is more important than the last, and the end of the year is the icing on the cake. That is ... if Tesla can actually pull off its lofty production and delivery targets.

Elon Musk recently told employees that demand is strong, but production speed needs to increase. This makes it interesting that Tesla is going to great lengths to make demand even stronger. We've seen reduced prices in some areas, not to mention Tesla refreshing its most popular car to date – the Model 3 – just prior to the end of the year. The company also suddenly halted Model S and Model X production for a time, which may or may not be closely related.

Tesla aims to deliver some 500,000 vehicles in 2020. There have been doubts all year that it would be able to pull the number off. This became especially true when the company, along with many companies across the globe, was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, Tesla has continued to have record quarters in terms of deliveries and profits.

With that said, it needs to deliver over 180,000 vehicles in Q4 2020, a number that's much higher than its current record. While Tesla used to bank on people buying its cars in larger numbers at the end of the year due to the U.S. federal EV tax credit, that's no longer the case. Now, it has to make other plans to incentivize deliveries.

Range and charging are still two of the biggest factors related to EV ownership, as well as the future of EV adoption as a whole. Tesla's vehicles offer much more range than the competition, and it's the only automaker with its own proprietary public fast-charging network. Make the fast-charging free, and you've got yourself an even better value proposition.

Check out Bearded Tesla Guy's video about the topic. Then, let us know if you think Tesla will meet or exceed its annual delivery target. Will you pull the trigger on a Tesla in the coming weeks due to the free Supercharging? Let us know in the comment section below.