If industry teardown expert Sandy Munro could choose one top project to begin immediately, there's a good chance he'd want to get his hands on a Tesla 4680 battery pack, though he may choose to tear down the Tesla Cybertruck first. How about a Cybertruck with a 4680 pack? That would be the icing on the cake, but we'll be waiting for a long time.

Since Munro has no current access to a Tesla battery pack with 4680 cells, he recently made his own mock-up. We shared Munro's 4680 cell mock-up with you last month. As it turns out, Munro received a lot of questions and felt the need to clarify some details. Now, he's produced an informative follow-up.

In the follow-up video above, Munro takes the time to add some necessary details and clarifications to the previous 4680 Battery Pack Prophecy episode from November. He also mentions next week's "Sandy Claus" episode, during which he'll be giving away car parts to random followers.

Munro points out that even though he said "module" in the previous video, there aren't actual modules. However, he explains why he relayed the information that way. He also spends more time talking about the cooling plate and the octovalve. It's interesting as Munro gets into how the battery pack will adequately handle heat. He provides a few different examples of what he assumes will be the case.

As Munro moves on to talking more about Tesla's heat pump and octovalve, he mentions fact that these are now standard in the refreshed 2021 Model 3. They were standard in the Model Y at launch. This brings him to his Tesla "speed of thought" and "speed of change" concepts, and how Tesla's methods compare to OEMs'.

As is expected with Munro, there's a lot to take in here, and it's pretty technical. Check out the video for all the fascinating details. Then, drop us a line in the comment section below.