Lordstown Motors, the company that develops the all-electric Lordstown Endurance pickup truck with in-wheel motors, has recently shown its rolling Alpha chassis undergoing all kinds of tests.

Without the body, it's ultra light and probably ultra-fun, as the four motor setup offers all-wheel drive and up to 440 kW of power (assuming all the power was unlocked during the tests).

The vehicle was driven on a conventional test track as well as off-road through mud, water, snow and even jumping.

The name - Lordstown Endurance - obligates it to not only perform but to endure and withstand the demanding tests.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns said: "You’re about to see the most robust skateboard ever conceived or built.”

And here is the latest interview with CEO Steve Burns: