The silver prototype of the Tesla Semi was recently seen in Fremont, California and one of the Tesla enthusiasts recorded a short video of acceleration, after a left-hand turn.

Once the driver hits the accelerator pedal, the Semi gains speed quicker than most of us would expect from a Class 8 semi truck with a trailer.

We already saw multiple examples of Tesla Semi acceleration, but it's always an unusual phenomenon. We will have to become accustomed to this with electric trucks.

In the case of Tesla Semi, the truck without the trailer might outperform many cars, doing 0-60 mph in around 5 seconds, while 0-60 mph with full load is expected to take 20 seconds.

Another thing that can be noticed is the sound, pretty extraordinary, although quite typical for the EV powertrains. Tesla Semi is powered by four electric motors, borrowed from Tesla Model 3 cars.

Gallery: Tesla Semi