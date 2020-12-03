According to a recent story published by Electrek, a team of two German drivers spent two months traveling 17,500 miles in a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car (it's actually the Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S, which isn't available for delivery at this time). The goal was to put the country's EV charging infrastructure to the ultimate test.

Rainer Zietlow and Dominic Brüner traversed Germany for 65 straight days, traveling from Oberstdorf to Sylt in the all-new Volkswagen electric hatch. They relied on VW's We Charge service to navigate charging stations throughout their journey. Zietlow shared (via Electrek):

"The charging infrastructure is already relatively well developed nowadays. 652 stations were compatible with We Charge. However, at some sites there is still potential for improvement, for instance, some charging stations are located off the beaten track or they are poorly lit at night.”

While the primary goal was to prove (or disprove) the country's charging infrastructure, the trip was also a great test for the brand-new Volkswagen ID.3. Moreover, these German drivers actually set a new world record during their road trip. They achieved the longest continuous drive in an electric car through a single country.

The VW ID.3 has a 77-kWh battery pack, a WLTP range of up to 549 kilometers, and a peak charging rate of 125 kW.

Volkswagen was impressed with the ID.3's overall performance, as well as that of the charging network and infrastructure. The automaker said in a statement: