Back in the summer, the ADAC from Germany published a report specifically detailing the difference between how much power EVs said had been put back into their battery and the actual real value. Now, if you’re into EVs, you definitely know about losses that occur during charging, but what you may not know is that the ADAC said the discrepancy in the case of the Tesla Model 3 was almost 25 percent.

That’s a massive difference, almost too big to believe, especially since Teslas are some of the most advanced and fastest charging EVs in the world. And specifically because the number seemed a bit too high for him, Bjørn Nyland decided to measure the loss/difference and he used both his Model 3, as well as a BMW i3 to compare results.

In his test, the Model 3, the losses incurred during charging were far lower than what the ADAC had stated. What he found is that the BMW i3, which the ADAC had marked as having a 12.2 percent difference, actually had a 14.3 percent difference, while the Tesla did better.

The Model 3 actually had less loss than the i3 - Bjørn calculated that it is actually around 12 percent, not 24.9 percent. In order to do this test, he charged both EVs to a certain percentage, then drove them over a set route, then charged them back to the level they were at before the test started and then compared the numbers.