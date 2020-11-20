BYD continues to increase itss plug-in car sales. After a decent result in September, in October the volume expanded even further.

Last month, plug-in car sales increased by 83% year-over-year to 22,045. It was 47% of total BYD car sales.

About a third of the number comes from the BYD Han (5,055 all-electric and 2,490 plug-in hybrids), but also the BYD e2 did pretty well (a new monthly record of 2,598). The BYD Tang plug-in hybrid notes a strong 3,721 units.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – October 2020

BYD car sales breakdown

BEVs: 14,919 ( up 97% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 7,126 (up 60% year-over-year)

So far this year, BYD sold in China 125,905 plug-in electric cars (down 36% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (and year-to-date) result

Qin BEV (Qin and Qin Pro) – 4,535 (38,840 YTD)

– 4,535 (38,840 YTD) Tang PHEV – 3,721 (14,750 YTD)

– 3,721 (14,750 YTD) e2 - 2,598 (14,650 YTD)

- 2,598 (14,650 YTD) Yuan BEV – 1,112 (13,752 YTD)

– 1,112 (13,752 YTD) Han BEV - 5,055 (12,284 YTD)

- 5,055 (12,284 YTD) Song BEV – 1,023 (8,724 YTD)

– 1,023 (8,724 YTD) Song PHEV – 586 (6,390 YTD)

– 586 (6,390 YTD) Han PHEV - 2,490 (6,078 YTD)

- 2,490 (6,078 YTD) Qin PHEV – 234 (4,058 YTD)

– 234 (4,058 YTD) e3 - 414 (2,143 YTD)

- 414 (2,143 YTD) Tang BEV - 0 (1,387 YTD)

- 0 (1,387 YTD) e1 - 182 (1,383 YTD)

- 182 (1,383 YTD) Song MAX PHEV - 95 (1,363 YTD)

Besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered also 1,172 commercial electric vehicles (up 123% year-over-year), including 1,023 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales amounted to 23,217 (up 84.7% year-over-year) last month and 134,518 (down 34.6% year-over-year) so far this year.