When this latest Drag Times video hit our timeline, we asked ourselves, "What in the heck is an 800HP POORUS?" If we would have stopped and thought it through, we probably would have realized. As host Brooks Weisblat explains, the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RSQ8 are built on the same platform, though the Audi is about half the price of the Lambo, thus "poor Urus."

These high-performance SUVs are powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. While the stock Urus is rated at about 640 horsepower, the modified Audi cranks out 800 horsepower. How do these two gas guzzlers stack up to the all-electric Tesla Model X? Not another Tesla drag race! Keep in mind, these videos and articles get a lot of eyes and work to turn people onto the prospects of an EV future.

The results are interesting, but arguably only because it becomes clear during the filming that there's a recurring issue with the Model X. Actually, Brooks says right up front that the Model X performed terribly. There's a problem with the electric crossover that he says Tesla is refusing to fix.

As expected, it turns out the Urus is no match for the modded Audi. It's crazy to watch the RSQ8 fly off the line. If it wasn't for the ridiculous engine sounds, one might think it's electric. We definitely need a hardcore, all-electric performance Audi SUV.

Moving on to the Model X. It expectedly jumps off the line much like the 800-horsepower RSQ8, but it quickly falls way behind. We're talking about so far behind it looks like it almost stopped. Brooks says the race with the Model X should have been really close, however, the Model X is losing 200 to 300 horsepower, and it can't even come close to matching its previous acceleration times or trap speed.

Brooks explains the situation in more detail toward the end of the video. Check it out and then leave us a comment.