The Jeep Trackhawk is an absolute beast on the road as well as the track. I know first-hand, as I recently had the opportunity to ride in one. But is the Trackhawk's 707 hp and 645 lb-ft torque enough to beat the top-performing SUVs from Tesla?

Our friends Thomas and James from the YouTube channel Throttle House set out to answer that question once and for all. They lined up a 2020 Jeep Trackhawk against a Tesla Model X Performance and a Tesla Model Y Performance.

The duo says their initial intent was to race the Model Y Performance against the Trackhawk but realized the Tesla fans would call foul if they didn't bring the baddest SUV Tesla has to offer to the party. Technically, the Model Y isn't really an SUV, it's a compact crossover utility vehicle, or, CUV, but it does belong in this lineup, in our opinion at least.

"This is what happens when you give crossovers and SUVs way too much power"

There isn't a perfect apples to apples comparison here, but the Model X Performance is definitely a closer Trackhawk competitor than the Model Y Performance. The Model Y Performace is substantially smaller and less expensive than both the Trackhawk and the Model X, starting out at $60,990. The Jeep Trackhawk has a starting MRSP of $87,400 and the Model X Performance begins at $99,990. The Trackhawk I rode in had an MSRP just north of $100,000.

The Tesla Model X Performance barely edges out the Trackhawk in the standing quarter-mile.

So the guys line them all up for a quarter-mile run in which the Model X Performance barrel edges out the Supercharged 6.2L, V8 Cherokee. The Model Y Performance wasn't far behind, and, crossed the line moments behind the Trackhawk.

The rolling race ended a little differently, with the Model X Performance once again winning, but this time, the Model Y Performance beat the Trackhawk - and by a decent margin. In the end, the guys awarded the Trackhawk the "Best Soundtrack Award" for its snarling exhaust sound, but it lost to one Tesla in the standing quarter-mile, and the both Teslas in the rolling run.

Lined up and ready to run

So I guess Thomas and James decided they needed to make up an award so Trackhawk fans didn't go home empty-handed. After all, we are in the era of "participation awards", right?

Surprised with the results? I have to admit I am a little surprised that the Model Y Performance beat the Trackhawk in the rolling-start race. I expected the Trackhawk to do better in that run. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.