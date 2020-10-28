The most efficient and longest-range large SUV has become even more efficient, according to the new EPA numbers.
Tesla Model X's higher EPA range and efficiency ratings were recently reflected on the EPA's official website, which allows us to take a look what changed.
The new Tesla's are considered 2021 model year.
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus
The Long Range AWD version should be able to achieve 371 miles (597 km) of range - up 20 miles (32 km) or 5.7%.
The combined energy consumption is however the same as before: 105 MPGe - 321 Wh/mi (200 Wh/km).
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus (20") EPA rating:
- range of 371 miles (597 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- combined: 105 MPGe - 321 Wh/mi (200 Wh/km)
- city: 109 MPGe - 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)
- highway: 101 MPGe - 334 Wh/mi (208 Wh/km)
2021 Tesla Model X Performance
There are two separate ratings for the Performance version - with 20" and 22" wheels.
The 20" version has 341 miles (549 km) of range - up 36 miles (58 km) or 11.8%, while the 22" gets "only" 300 miles (483 km) - up 28 miles (45 km) or 10.3%. As we can see, the bigger wheels eat more than a tenth of the potential range.
The energy consumption of 20" wheels is 97 MPGe - 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) - 7.8% better than before. In the case of 22" wheels, it's 86 MPGe - 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km) - 8.9% better than before.
2021 Tesla Model X Performance (20") EPA rating:
- range of 341 miles (549 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- combined: 97 MPGe - 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
- city: 100 MPGe - 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
- highway: 95 MPGe - 355 Wh/mi (221 Wh/km)
2021 Tesla Model X Performance (22") EPA rating:
- range of 300 miles (483 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- combined: 86 MPGe - 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
- city: 89 MPGe - 379 Wh/mi (236 Wh/km)
- highway: 83 MPGe - 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)
