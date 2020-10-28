Tesla Model X's higher EPA range and efficiency ratings were recently reflected on the EPA's official website, which allows us to take a look what changed.

The new Tesla's are considered 2021 model year.

2021 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus

The Long Range AWD version should be able to achieve 371 miles (597 km) of range - up 20 miles (32 km) or 5.7%.

The combined energy consumption is however the same as before: 105 MPGe - 321 Wh/mi (200 Wh/km).

2021 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus (20") EPA rating:



range of 371 miles (597 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 105 MPGe - 321 Wh/mi (200 Wh/km) city: 109 MPGe - 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km) highway: 101 MPGe - 334 Wh/mi (208 Wh/km)



2021 Tesla Model X Performance

There are two separate ratings for the Performance version - with 20" and 22" wheels.

The 20" version has 341 miles (549 km) of range - up 36 miles (58 km) or 11.8%, while the 22" gets "only" 300 miles (483 km) - up 28 miles (45 km) or 10.3%. As we can see, the bigger wheels eat more than a tenth of the potential range.

The energy consumption of 20" wheels is 97 MPGe - 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) - 7.8% better than before. In the case of 22" wheels, it's 86 MPGe - 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km) - 8.9% better than before.

2021 Tesla Model X Performance (20") EPA rating:



range of 341 miles (549 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 97 MPGe - 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) city: 100 MPGe - 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) highway: 95 MPGe - 355 Wh/mi (221 Wh/km)



2021 Tesla Model X Performance (22") EPA rating:

