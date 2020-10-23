Though only available in white right now, we have some renders showing what other colors will look like on the GMC Hummer EV. Check out the new hues here.

When GMC revealed the Humer EV Edition 1, we learned that it would only be available in white. more specifically, GMC stated:

"Every GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 will be identically appointed and fully equipped. Each features a white exterior and a unique Lunar Horizon interior, with special “Edition 1" interior badging."

Whites a bit boring and this also meant that we only got to see the Hummer EV in this one lone color. However, it didn't take long for one of our render friends to spice things up a bit by adding multiple different hues to the sheetmetal of the Hummer EV.

As you'll see in the video above and images below, the Hummer EV looks radically different depending upon its exterior color. Check out the images and let us know which hue or hues you prefer in comments.

Gallery: GMC Hummer EV Rendered In New Colors

25 Photos

Our friend Joshua over at Drivable Designs states:

Today I will be making a few quick renderings of possible colors for the new GMC Hummer EV! I used Inkscape to make these renderings. Enjoy!

He adds:

I have recently been learning how to use Inkscape, a powerful vector graphics editor. The new GMC Hummer EV has also just come out, so I created some quick color renderings using Inkscape.

We personally like the color fade variants, though we're certain that type of finish won't be offered. Which color would you opt for if you were to buy the Hummer EV?