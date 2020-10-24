In September, BYD has finally delivered year-over-year plug-in electric car sales growth in China - after 14 months of continuous decline.

In total, the company sold 18,603 plug-in cars (up 43% year-over-year), which also stand for 45% of the total BYD car sales.

The latest BYD Han model is gradually ramping-up to 5,612 (3,624 BEVs and 1,988 PHEVs), but is still far from its goal of 8,000-10,000 a month in late 2020.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – September 2020

BYD car sales breakdown

BEVs: 12,212 ( up 66% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 4,595 (down 23% year-over-year)

So far this year, BYD sold in China 103,860 plug-in electric cars (down 44% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (and year-to-date) result

Qin BEV (Qin and Qin Pro) – 4,095 (34,305 YTD)

– 4,095 (34,305 YTD) Yuan BEV – 1,066 (12,640 YTD)

– 1,066 (12,640 YTD) e2 - 2,113 (12,052 YTD)

- 2,113 (12,052 YTD) Tang PHEV – 3,032 (11,029 YTD)

– 3,032 (11,029 YTD) Song BEV – 859 (7,701 YTD)

– 859 (7,701 YTD) Han BEV - 3,624 (7,229 YTD)

- 3,624 (7,229 YTD) Song PHEV – 532 (5,804 YTD)

– 532 (5,804 YTD) Qin PHEV – 694 (3,824 YTD)

– 694 (3,824 YTD) Han PHEV - 1,988 (3,588 YTD)

- 1,988 (3,588 YTD) e3 - 322 (1,729 YTD)

- 322 (1,729 YTD) Tang BEV - 14 (1,387 YTD)

- 14 (1,387 YTD) e1 - 119 (1,201 YTD)

- 119 (1,201 YTD) Song MAX PHEV - 145 (1,268 YTD)

Besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered also 1,278 commercial electric vehicles (up 101% year-over-year), including 1,107 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales amounted 19,881 (up 45% year-over-year) past month and 110,941 (down 42% year-over-year) so far this year.