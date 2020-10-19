Tesla is also building a central roadway through the plant.
Construction activity at the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as the Terafactory) recently expanded to the northern end of the planned facility.
Using a huge yellow crane, workers placed the first steel structure (within less than 90 days since the start of the project). The columns are about 25 feet tall.
As of October 17, there were already close to 30 spots for more steel columns. It's not yet clear what will be the use of this building (see yellow area below):
As we know from previous reports, the plant (at least its first stage) will consist of three long buildings, under one roof, with a central roadway between two of them. This roadway is currently under construction.
On the other end of the area, Tesla continues building the foundation for some massive manufacturing equipment.
Well, tons of things are happening at the site right now daily and those who are deeply interested in details are lucky to have three outstanding YouTube channels covering everything almost daily.
Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:
- started on July 17, 2020, and announced on July 23, 2020
- Semi: in development. To be launched in 2021 in Texas (according to Q2 call)
- Cybertruck: in development, unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021
- Model Y/Model 3: an additional production site in the U.S.
-
2,481 acres of land (2,100 acres initially plus additional 381 acres acquired in September 2020)
About this article