Construction activity at the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as the Terafactory) recently expanded to the northern end of the planned facility.

Using a huge yellow crane, workers placed the first steel structure (within less than 90 days since the start of the project). The columns are about 25 feet tall.

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

As of October 17, there were already close to 30 spots for more steel columns. It's not yet clear what will be the use of this building (see yellow area below):

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

As we know from previous reports, the plant (at least its first stage) will consist of three long buildings, under one roof, with a central roadway between two of them. This roadway is currently under construction.

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

On the other end of the area, Tesla continues building the foundation for some massive manufacturing equipment.

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

Well, tons of things are happening at the site right now daily and those who are deeply interested in details are lucky to have three outstanding YouTube channels covering everything almost daily.

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:

