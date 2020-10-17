According to Volkswagen ID.4 reservation holders, talking on the VWIDTalk forum, the first cars are expected in the U.S. in "week 52 of the year, December 17-24th." Volkswagen is calling and/or emailing customers about the upcoming delivery.

Those will be of course be the 1ST edition cars, imported from Germany, as the local production is expected no earlier than in 2022.

Some buyers will be pretty happy with the December delivery, as it should allow them to quickly get the eligible $7,500 federal tax credit in early 2021. Deliveries in January will require waiting until early 2022.

Deliveries in Europe also should start before the end of this year, most likely in November.

