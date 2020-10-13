We'll be honest to tell you, when we initially clicked on the above video only to learn that an epic ~3,000-mile Tesla Model Y towing road trip could be covered with just one minute of video footage, we were sad. However, it didn't take long to realize that the video is simply highlighting the specs our readers request most.

We could post a one-hour EV road trip or towing excursion, and chances are, most people wouldn't watch the whole thing. Instead, many folks would browse through the video for the pertinent information. More specifically, they'd be looking for stats about efficiency, consumption, range, charging, etc. If they didn't find them, you'd better bet they'd be in our comment section asking for the important details.

Tesla Electric Roadtrip started a recent Model Y road trip in Georgia. This first leg took them from the east coast to Coeur d'Alene Idaho. The second leg will hit iconic destinations in the Rocky Mountains.

Let's take a look at the specifics. This is a Tesla Model Y towing a 2016 Casita 17 camper. The camper weighs in at 2,500 pounds, though the tongue weight brings the total up to nearly 2,900 pounds. The trip covered 2,930 miles through 11 states over the course of eight days.

The cost-per-mile averaged out to just 9 cents, with a total trip cost of about $260 for charging. Stops were calculated at an average of about every 110 miles. The average time at each Tesla Supercharger worked out to about 40 minutes. The average consumption was calculated at 544Wh per mile. The only information missing here seems to be the Model Y's average speed.

Tesla Electric Roadtrip is a relatively new YouTube channel, but it has already compiled several road trip and towing videos with stats like this. It will soon release a follow-up to this video showcasing the second leg. It seems it will provide more trip footage in addition to the stats.