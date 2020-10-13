The construction work at the Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio progresses quickly.

It's not as big of a site as Tesla's gigafactories that raise the most interest, but it's solely for battery production (not vehicles).

As we can see in the video by the Ray Noneya channel, since the groundbreaking in May, concrete footings have been poured and steel construction is quite advanced.

Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility (source: Ray Noneya) Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility (source: Ray Noneya)

It's expected that this joint venture (between General Motors and LG Chem) will bring a lot of well-paid jobs (the total employment will exceed 1,100 at some point in the future).

Ultium Cells will be used in various GM's EV models - including Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Cruise Automation and also Honda EVs.

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: