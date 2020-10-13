Let's take a look at the GM-LG Chem new battery plant investment in Ohio.
The construction work at the Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio progresses quickly.
It's not as big of a site as Tesla's gigafactories that raise the most interest, but it's solely for battery production (not vehicles).
As we can see in the video by the Ray Noneya channel, since the groundbreaking in May, concrete footings have been poured and steel construction is quite advanced.
It's expected that this joint venture (between General Motors and LG Chem) will bring a lot of well-paid jobs (the total employment will exceed 1,100 at some point in the future).
Ultium Cells will be used in various GM's EV models - including Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Cruise Automation and also Honda EVs.
Gallery: Ultium Cells LLC Battery Plant in Lordstown, Ohio
Ultium Cells LLC in brief:
- General Motors and LG Chem joint venture (50/50)
- manufacturing of lithium-ion cell for electric vehicles
- $2.3 billion investment and more than 1,100 new jobs
- plant located in Lordstown, Ohio
- target manufacturing capacity of 30 GWh annually (with an option for further expansion)
- groundbreaking in May 2020
- production might start from 2022
About this article