According to the latest reports from Austin Business Journal, documents filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reveal that Tesla intends to operate at the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as the Terafactory) a "cell-manufacturing unit" .

It would support the previous rumors and expectations that the company will build a huge battery cell (4680 type) gigafactory - level of 100 GWh - to support Cybertruck, Semi and later also Model 3/Model Y production.

"The filing with the TCEQ in July was for a permit-by-rule registration for the processes to construct equipment that will be used at the manufacturing facility.GHD Services Inc. submitted the registration on Tesla's behalf, and the application said six nitrogen-blanketed tanks, each with a volume of 20,000 liters, will be necessary to manufacture the cells."

It's hardly a surprise, as the demand for cells will be enormous and the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada is quite far away and is busy producing the previous generation of cells (2170).

Construction progress

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

Meanwhile, we can take a look at the site - as of October 7, 2020 - where the area designated for the first phase is almost leveled and prepared for construction.

On one end, deep foundation work continues and it seems that Tesla will place there quite big and heavy manufacturing machinery.

We assume that it might be a metal press for the Cybertruck's stainless steel sheets.

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:

