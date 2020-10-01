August has turned out to be another solid month for plug-in electric car sales globally. Maybe not as high as July, but still one of the all-time bests.

The registration figures almost touched 241,000 (up 58% year-over-year), which is 3.8% of the total global market. By the way, the global market has sunk by 10% year-over-year.

The pure electric cars are still responsible for more than two-thirds of the plug-in segment (165,000 or 67%), but the growth of 46% year-over-year is two times lower than plug-in hybrids (up 92% year-over-year to 76,000).

Overall, close to 1.44 million plug-ins were sold so far this year. Some symbolic 1% above 2019 at this point.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – August 2020

Model rank

The Tesla Model 3 continues to outsell all the other plug-ins by a huge margin. It could basically outsell the next three models combined!

But there are interesting things happening down the table as well. Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV has become the #2 for the month, the Tesla Model Y was third and jumped to sixth position year-to-date!

Hyundai Kona Electric was able to pass the Nissan LEAF in third position. And the Ford Kuga PHEV is now #15 year-to-date.

The top-selling models last month were:

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

In terms of brands, Tesla once again is the lone #1 with almost 43,000 (estimated). Five other brands noted five-digit results: SAIC, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and BMW and surprisingly Mercedes-Benz was the top European brand.

Nissan is going lower and lower in the table (currently at #13), while some like Ford is going up. NIO managed to stay in the top 20 for another month with chances for #17-19 soon.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.