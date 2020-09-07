Oslo is the capital of Norway and also one of its major cities most to the south of the country. It was from there that Per Gunnar Berg, Ford Norway’s CEO, left toward Trondheim, 484 km to the north of Oslo. What makes this newsworthy for InsideEVs is the car Berg used to get there: the new Mustang Mach-E. He had to drive at least 484 km (301 mi) and left the car with 14 percent of charge when he got to his destination.

We say about “at least 484 km” because that is what Google Maps shows if you ask the distance between Oslo and Trondheim. That’s also the distance that appears in the video. In reality, the CEO drove his EV more than that.

If we consider Berg left Ford Motor Norway offices to reach Melhus Bil Trondheim, the dealer he mentions in the video, Google Maps informs a distance of at least 497 km (308.8 mi) door to door. You can see it below.

There is a longer way of 504 km (313 mi). But let’s stick with the more conservative one to use another relevant information Berg gives: he arrived with 14 percent of the charge left. Although he does not mention which trim level he is driving, we would bet on the Premium ER (Extended Range). What we know for sure is that it is an all-wheel-drive unit.

Interestingly, the video informs the ER derivative gets 540 km (335 mi) when all its wheels deliver power and 610 km (379 mi) when only the rear ones are in charge of that. We had lower numbers as targets a while ago, but these figures are probably due to the increase allegedly presented in a recent EPA test.

With the official range number of Ford Norway for the AWD Mach-E, we can say that 14 percent of 540 km would allow the EV to run more 75.6 km – or 47 mi. The good news is that these figures do not add up.

If the Mach-E had 14 percent of charge left, it means it used 86 percent of charge to run 497 km. But 86 percent of 540 km represents 464.4 km, or 32.6 km less than the minimum the car must have driven.

Add 497 km to the 75.6 km that were still available according to Berg, and you have a whole range of 572.6 km (355.8 mi). That’s much better than the maximum 300 mi range Ford is talking about in the US.

Does it mean Ford is being conservative? As Car and Driver recently informed, that can also imply the company decided to take the more straightforward EPA rating test. The bottom line is that the range may be better than we previously believed.

It is crucial to remember Ford made this video. We have no idea if Berg is a hypermiling specialist that managed to stretch the Mach-E range, for example. We are not even sure about the conditions that involved the trip from Oslo to Trondheim.

Regardless, the idea that the Mach-E can go further than the Tesla Model Y Long Range will make the battle these cars promise to have much more enjoyable. We’ll grab the popcorn and watch it gladly. Whatever the winner is, customers are the ones who will get the reward.

Source: Ford Norge