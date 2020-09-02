After Norway and Sweden, the first customer Volkswagen ID.3 cars from the 1ST launch edition have reached British shores at port in Grimsby.

The right-hand drive versions will be delivered also starting from September, but his time we don't know how many were delivered by the first transport (it was 700 for Norway and 300 for Sweden).

The first ID.3 drives off the ship in the UK The first ID.3 in the UK

The cool thing is that at least in the case of ID.3, the British market will not wait longer than others.

Andrew Savvas, Managing Director at Volkswagen UK, enthused:

“The moment we’ve been waiting for is here – the ID.3 has officially arrived in the UK. This milestone represents the dawn of a new mobility era for Volkswagen after the success of the Beetle – and ongoing success of the Golf – with the aim of providing accessible electric mobility for millions, not just millionaires. The ID.3 is also our first carbon-neutral car, as well as being an all-round, game-changing electric vehicle, so this moment is especially rewarding. Put simply, it signposts the sustainable future of Volkswagen. “I can’t wait to see these first ID.3 cars out on the road, after customers collect them from retailers later this month. This is only the beginning, however, with the series versions of the ID.3 incoming, and the ID.4 on its way. The future is now.”

Taking into consideration that the UK is a strong market for the Golf, the ID.3 might be one of the top selling electric cars.

