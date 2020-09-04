SEAT recently opened the electromobility Learning Center (eLC) in a new 400 square meter building at the heart of its Martorell plant in Spain to prepare employees for the electric future.

The switch to all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars leaves no choice but to train employees in all aspects related to new EV technology, mechanics and safety.

SEAT Executive Vice-president for Human Resources and Organisation Xavier said:

“The future is electric. This is why at SEAT we are committed to training and developing the talent of our workers. With the creation of the electromobility Learning Center, the company’s new electromobility training facility, we aim to offer our more than 15,000 employees all the necessary tools to be able to face the challenges of tomorrow”,

The complete program includes both general knowledge of the electric car as well as more specialized training, including how to connect and disconnect electrical systems, as well as how to carry out work with high active voltage. So far, 8,600 employees have participated.

Beside the SEAT Mii electric, the company soon will offer SEAT el-Born and Cupra el-Born (derivative of the Volkswagen ID.3), and several plug-in hybrids: