Volkswagen announced that the ID.4 reservation platform for the U.S. will be launched on September 23, immediately following the reveal of the car (11 a.m. EDT).

The company confirmed also that the process will start from a fully refundable $100 reservation deposit, required to secure a place in line.

The reservation platform will include several shopping tools, including a range estimator, payment tool and dealer selection to assist shoppers with finding an ID.4 model.

The second step is the invitation to lock the configuration and confirm the order with an additional $400 deposit:

"From placing a reservation, to production and through delivery, the customer can see where they stand and when they can expect their ID. 4 to arrive at their preferred local VW dealer."

Meanwhile, the customer will be able to negotiate the final sales price with its dealer to complete the purchase.

This might be a weak point in the process, especially if demand will far exceed supply like we saw many times in the case of other brands. Hopefully, dealers will not go much beyond MSRP.

The first cars should hit dealer showrooms later this year. The manufacturer intends to sell the ID.4 nationwide, across all 50 states, basically through its entire network of more than 600 dealers.

Interestingly, the reservation platform will be used also as Volkswagen’s latest EV news channel.

