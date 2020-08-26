The all-new Volkswagen ID.4 recently entered series-production in Zwickau, Germany and will be unveiled in late September. Sales in Europe should start soon afterwards.

According to Automotive News' article, in the North America, Volkswagen will launch a reservation system for the ID.4 next month, with the requirement of a fully refundable $100 deposit. To confirm the order, the manufacturer will require an additional fully refundable $400.

Sales of the ID.4 in selected U.S. markets should start before the end of 2020 (obviously from the biggest EV markets, like California), with a gradual rollout nationwide in 2021.

Some 99% of all 650 Volkswagen dealers in the U.S. signed-in for ID.4 sales and the manufacturer will refund up to 85% of the infrastructure costs related to the ID.4 launch.

The price of the ID.4 is not yet known (of course the ID.4 will qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit) and moreover, it will depend on dealers, so don't be surprised if the price is something higher than the MSRP at the launch.

Reportedly, Volkswagen of America is "still negotiating" the number of ID.4 that will be allocated for North America.

Once the plant in Chattanooga is ready, in 2022 the ID.4 will be produced locally in the U.S.

The MEB-based ID.4 with over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range should be clearly one of the most interesting compact, electric crossover/SUVs.

It's a shame that the all-wheel-drive version will not be available from the get-go, but at the right price, the ID.4 should be able to make some splash in the U.S.