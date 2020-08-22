BYD is finally selling more BEVs than a year ago, but plug-in hybrids continue a free fall.

July 2020 unfortunately did not bring the long-awaited year-over-year growth of BYD plug-in electric car sales in China.

The Chinese company sold some 13,801 plug-in electric cars, which is 16% less than a year ago and about 46% of the brand's total car volume.

Since the all-new BYD Han just entered the market with 1,205 units in July, maybe August will finally be a positive month. BYD would have to sell more than 16,100 to note growth.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – July 2020

external_image

BYD sales breakdown

Most of the sales are all-electric cars and as we can see, the BEV category actually is up for the first time after 10-months of decline. Plug-in hybrids have been going down for 18 consecutive months.

  • BEVs: 10,462 (up 10% year-over-year)
  • PHEVs: 3,339 (down 49% year-over-year)
external_image

After the first 7 months, total sales were 71,248, down 55% year-over-year.

Sales by models - month (and year-to-date) result

  • Qin BEV (Qin and Qin Pro) – 3,988 (27,181 YTD)
  • Yuan BEV – 1,801 (10,559 YTD)
  • e2 - 1,534 (8,382 YTD)
  • Tang PHEV – 1,305 (6,472 YTD)
  • Song BEV – 1,198 (5,993 YTD)
  • Song PHEV – 1,102 (4,757 YTD)
  • Qin PHEV – 664 (2,449 YTD)
  • Tang BEV - 289 (1,263 YTD)
  • e3 - 292 (1,110 YTD)
  • e1 - 155 (925 YTD)
  • Song MAX PHEV - 268 (849 YTD)