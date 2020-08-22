July 2020 unfortunately did not bring the long-awaited year-over-year growth of BYD plug-in electric car sales in China.

The Chinese company sold some 13,801 plug-in electric cars, which is 16% less than a year ago and about 46% of the brand's total car volume.

Since the all-new BYD Han just entered the market with 1,205 units in July, maybe August will finally be a positive month. BYD would have to sell more than 16,100 to note growth.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – July 2020

BYD sales breakdown

Most of the sales are all-electric cars and as we can see, the BEV category actually is up for the first time after 10-months of decline. Plug-in hybrids have been going down for 18 consecutive months.

BEVs: 10,462 ( up 10% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 3,339 (down 49% year-over-year)

After the first 7 months, total sales were 71,248, down 55% year-over-year.

Sales by models - month (and year-to-date) result