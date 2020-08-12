It is hailed as BMW’s most dynamic six-cylinder plug-in hybrid model.

BMW has pulled the wraps off the plug-in hybrid model it touts as being the sportiest in its entire six-cylinder PHEV lineup: the 545e xDrive sedan, based on the recently refreshed 5 Series. It is the fifth 5 Series PHEV, after the 530e, 530e xDrive and the Touring (wagon) variants of both.

Unlike the lower-powered 530e, though, the 545e is only available as a sedan and only with xDrive all-wheel drive (same powertrain as in the 745e and X5 45e). It is powered by BMW’s familiar 3-liter straight-six which is mated to an electric motor (built into the eight-speed automatic gearbox) to deliver 394 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 pound-feet) of torque.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 545e xDrive

2020 BMW 545e xDrive
93 Photos
2020 BMW 545e xDrive 2020 BMW 545e xDrive 2020 BMW 545e xDrive 2020 BMW 545e xDrive 2020 BMW 545e xDrive 2020 BMW 545e xDrive 2020 BMW 545e xDrive

Claimed sprint time from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 4.7 seconds and its top speed is electronically pegged at 250 km/h (155 mph). The electric motor draws from a 12 kWh battery pack that grants it a pure electric range of between 54 - 57 km (33 - 35 miles); top speed on electricity is 140 km/h (87 mph), so you can take it on short highway stints without having to fire up the gasoline engine.

BMW also claims the 545e delivers between 2.4 - 2.1 l/100km fuel efficiency, which equates to 98 - 112 US mpg. However, as is the case with most plug-in hybrids, if you don’t keep their batteries topped up, the vehicle will end up using way more fuel than is advertised; you can only come close to the claimed figure if you keep its battery constantly charged. Pricing has yet to be announced.