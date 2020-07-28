We think it's safe to say that there's little doubt Rivian's vehicles – the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S three-row electric SUV – will be highly capable and impressively upscale. There's also a really good chance they'll have plenty of range, as advertised. However, whether or not they'll eventually come to market at all seems to be in question more and more these days.

Perhaps people's skepticism is about to change. Aside from getting another huge lump of cash in the form of a $2.5 billion raise, Rivian has officially announced June 2021 as the start of R1T deliveries. The R1S will begin hitting customer driveways in August of 2021. In addition, Rivian is already building the vehicles on its new pilot production line.

To celebrate the recent good news, Rivian released a new video on Twitter, as well as its YouTube Channel.

As you can see from the video, Rivian is out testing its all-electric pickup truck in the desert. There is on-track and off-road footage to enjoy. The automaker notes that all testing was performed in a closed environment.

