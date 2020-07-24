How do two of Tesla's Performance models compare in head-to-head races? On paper, the winner is pretty clear, but reality is often a different story.

Tesla updates its cars' range and performance figures on a regular basis as improvements are made. Sometimes it announces the upgrades, and other times people just figure it out on their own. This means we can't always rely on previous matchups or Tesla's website to know exactly how its cars may perform.

With that said, according to Tesla's website, the current Model 3 Performance is capable of a 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph sprint and a top speed of 162 mph. Depending on when your Model 3 was produced and what wheels it's wearing, these numbers may change a bit.

The Tesla Model X P100D with Ludicrous no longer exists, at least by that name, but the Model X Performance is essentially the same car in most ways. Again, however, Tesla has made updates. The new Model X has a reconfigured "Raven" powertrain setup. Tesla says the Model X Performance commands a 2.6 second 0-60 time and a 163 mph top speed. Older stats on the Model X P100D put it at 2.9 seconds to 60.

No matter which specs you rely on, the Tesla Model X should have the edge in this drag race. The drivers at the Tucson Street Rally perform a few runs to see which car is the champion. They even swap drivers to make it more fair. We should say that while the driver's experience and choices are critical in a gas-powered car race, it's not so important with an EV. You should get very similar and repeatable results since all you have to do is push the accelerator pedal.

Check out the video to see how these two Teslas stack up. You might be quite surprised to see which cars wins by a large margin both times. Leave us a comment.