Ben Sullins and his wife Jennie took delivery of their Tesla Model Y right near the beginning of its launch. So, they've had it for long enough now to really get an idea of its pros and cons. Moreover, they've now owned all four vehicles in Tesla's current lineup, which gives them the ability to compare and contrast features.

The above makes the Sullins family unofficial experts when it comes to what each car's features do, how they work, and what Tesla could/should improve. Recently, Ben came across a Tesla feature that he thinks is just plain dumb. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to fix it. One option will only cost you $12. However, he hopes that Tesla will do a better job with stuff like this, take notes here, and fix the issue themselves. Make sure you watch the very end of the video since Sullins shows Tesla exactly what it needs to do to fix this.

Tesla's vehicles offer Homelink (but you have to pay a whopping $300 for it and schedule a service visit). It allows you to connect your car with your garage door opener and program settings to open and close it automatically. Homelink also offers other unique features. However, it's buggy, and if you have multiple Tesla vehicles, it can cause issues with the programmed settings. You may end up having your garage open and close sporadically, whether or not you want it to.

Sullins doesn't understand why Tesla is charging $300 for Homelink (in addition to making you go in for a service appointment rather than allowing you to add it when you first order the car) when there are better options. Option #1 is the garage door opener that you probably already have in your car. You push a button and the garage opens. Voila! If you don't have one, you can get a replacement for about $12, or you can get a universal push-button opener for less than $30 on Amazon.

While both of the above options work much better for Ben than Homelink and cost much less, he's decided to go with a smart garage door opener, which he believes Tesla should just offer for its vehicles instead of Homelink. For now, he has to have it linked to his mobile phone, but if Tesla makes it compatible, it could be controlled from the car.

Another solution, for those who are confident with Homelink, is to make it available at the time of order. Sullins writes the code for adding the order option to the Model Y order page. He says it's easy, and Tesla can have the code for free.

Check out the video to learn about it and see how it works. Then, let us know your experience with Homelink. Do you agree with Sullins?