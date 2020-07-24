Renault has announced this month a new chassis-cabin version of its Master Z.E. large van, as well as an increased maximum payload of up to 1,700 kg.

The French company currenty offers three versions of the Master Z.E. - Chassis-cabin, Platform-cabin and Panel van, 3 lengths (L1, L2, L3), 2 heights (H1, H2) and a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3.1 or 3.5 tons. The new offer will be available to order from September 2020.

Chassis-cabin

"A new chassis-cabin version is available in length L2 and L3, in height H1, with a payload of 1,620 kg maximum before conversion. This Master Z.E. chassis-cabin allows a very wide range of transformations, especially in large volume with tailgate but also in drop sides.

For example: Master Z.E. equipped with a 20 m3 large volume box and a tail lift guarantees 1,000 kg of payload."

Platform-cabin

"The 2 platform-cabin versions, already in the catalog, in lengths L2 and L3, in height H1, are now available with a payload up to 1,740 kg.

This increased payload allows larger conversions to a large volume box up to 20 m3, always with the advantage of a low loading sill."

Panel van

"The 4 panel van versions, already available in length L1, L2 and L3, in height H1 and H2, with a useful volume of 8 to 13 m3, now offer up to 1,490 kg of payload.

This increased payload makes it possible to transport even heavier equipment and still offers the possibility of many variants of fully sheeted or glazed body."

Renault boasts that it has the widest range of large electric vans on the market, although the Master Z.E. does not show any high sales numbers so far.

The main problem with the Master Z.E. might be its relatively small battery pack of 33 kWh shared with Renault Kangoo Z.E. for just up to 130 km (81 miles) of WLTP range (depending on type). Also, the electric motor is just 57 kW.

Another drawback might be the charging - on-board is just 7.4 kW (not like 22 kW in ZOE) and the charging inlet behind the driver's side door is flawed (it might prevent you from opening the doors), similar to the Volkswagen e-Crafter and upcoming Fiat E-Ducato.

In the UK, the Master Z.E. 3.5T Panel Van starts from £52,000 (€57,200/$66,200) + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant (orders from August), and it's a lot.

Gallery: Renault Master Z.E.