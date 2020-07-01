Hide press release Show press release

Suzuki introduces the new ACROSS

Further key features include sophisticated LED headlamps with a bi-beam projector (combining low and high beams) and an LED DRL, and premium quality 19-inch alloy wheels with black gloss coating and a distinctive polished face.

Body colors

The ACROSS is available in six different colours – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sensual Red Mica, Grey Metallic and Dark Blue Mica.

Interior design

The interior environment of the ACROSS has been designed to evoke a sense of comfort, luxury and driving conﬁdence.

The well-crafted quality upholstery and accents throughout the vehicle are complemented by soft padding on the dashboard and door trims.

Further enhancing the driver and passenger experience is a 9-inch touchscreen display that works with Apple CarPlay for iPhone, Android Auto and MirrorLink for compatible smartphones.

Storage space

While cabin space is designed for ample comfort in both the first and second rows, there has been no compromise in luggage space. The large 490-litre*1 luggage compartment provides plenty of space to store luggage for a wide range of lifestyles and purposes. For added versatility, the right side of the luggage compartment is equipped with an electrical outlet and accessory socket.

The ACROSS is also equipped with an array of convenient storage spaces including driver’s and passenger’s side trays, centre tray, cupholders and a console box.

*1 Measured by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) method.

Cutting-edge Plug-in Hybrid performance

Plug-in Hybrid system

The Plug-in Hybrid system in the ACROSS provides unparalleled fuel economy and smooth acceleration, with CO₂ emissions of just 22g/km*2.

At the core of the Plug-in Hybrid system is a powerful front electric motor that delivers vigorous torque at low speeds and combines with a powerful 2.5-litre petrol engine for rapid acceleration at higher speeds.

With maximum output of 134kW and 270Nm of torque, the electric motor draws its energy from an 18.1kWh (50.9 Ah) high capacity lithium ion battery that is mounted beneath the floor.

Paired to the electric motor is the A25A-FXS Dynamic Force engine, which functions as a charger for the battery and provides power assistance to the electric motor during high-speed driving if required. Designed to deliver both high output and excellent fuel eﬃciency, the engine features a long stroke and high compression ratio, and both direct cylinder fuel injection (DI) and port fuel injection (PFI) that vary depending on driving conditions to raise output and fuel eﬃciency while lowering emissions.

The Plug-in Hybrid system is equipped with four modes—the default EV mode, Auto EV/HV mode, HV mode, and battery charger mode—which the driver can select depending on driving conditions and battery status. In EV Mode the vehicle is driven entirely by the power of the electric motor even under full acceleration. When in Auto EV/HV mode and HV mode, the engine contributes to power delivery when required, such as when the accelerator is pressed strongly. To store electricity for EV mode when the charge is low, the battery charger mode runs the engine to re-charge the battery.

*2 Measured on WLTP standard

Advanced 4x4 capability

The state-of-the-art E-Four electronic 4x4 system in the ACROSS provides drivers with genuine 4x4 performance while maintaining superior fuel efficiency.

The system features an independent 40kW rear motor that works in conjunction with the front motor to provide front : rear torque variation ranging from 100:00 to 20:80. Beneﬁts of this system include enhanced stability during take-off on slippery surfaces such as snow covered roads, and confident handling when cornering on varying road surfaces.

AWD Integrated Management (AIM)

Central to the E-Four system is the highly sophisticated AWD Integrated Management (AIM), which controls not only drive force distribution, but also engine throttle control, transmission shift scheduling, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assistance and braking, according to the driving conditions.

Trail Mode

Trail Mode is an automatic limited-slip diﬀerential control feature that ensures the best possible grip and control on slippery surfaces. The system works by applying the brakes to wheels that begin to lose grip and redirects torque to wheels that maintain grip. The feature also adjusts the throttle and transmission shift pattern to keep the vehicle moving.

Advanced safety and technology features

Fully equipped with the latest smart safety features, the ACROSS offers confidence and peace of mind for both driver and passengers on every journey. Some of the key safety features include driving assist functions such as Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which use a millimeter-wave radar and monocular camera.

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

PCS helps prevent collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists by monitoring the road ahead with a millimeter wave radar and monocular camera and applying braking assist and automatic braking if needed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When the LTA determines that an unintended lane departure is likely to occur on an expressway or marked public road, it assists steering operation to keep the vehicle in the centre of the lane.

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

RSA monitors the road for traﬃc signs and displays them on the multi-information display when they are detected.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

DRCC works at all speeds and automatically maintains ample distance with the vehicle ahead, including stopping the vehicle when the preceding vehicle comes to a halt and following it when it restarts.

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

BSM alerts the driver when a vehicle is approaching or detected in a rear blind spot.

Rear Crossing Traffic Alert (RCTA)

RCTA helps the driver avoid collisions when reversing out of parking spaces. When it detects a vehicle approaching in a rear blind spot, it warns the driver by sounding a buzzer and conveying the location of the approaching vehicle.

eCall

If the vehicle is involved in a traﬃc accident, the eCall system alerts emergency services with a phone message that includes the precise location of the vehicle.

Brake Hold

When the vehicle comes to a stop such as at a traffic light, the electric parking brake holds the vehicle by maintaining braking pressure to prevent the vehicle from rolling forward or backward until the driver presses the accelerator pedal.