Hyundai Motor Company has revealed its first battery-electric minibus, the County Electric, envisioned for the South Korean market.

The 7,710-mm-long Hyundai County Electric can be configured for 15 to 33 seats and with a 128 kWh battery, it can drive up to 250 km (155 miles) on a single charge.

Besides the obvious advantages over diesel, like zero-emissions and silence, the electric minibus is also around 30% quicker in the important speed range of 50-80 km/h (31-50 mph).

Once the battery is depleted, Hyundai envisions two options: DC charging in about 72 minutes (assuming 150 kW charger) or AC, which however takes some 17 hours.

The County Electric comes also with multiple safety and convenience features for driver and passengers:

Brake and Stability Features AOH brake system that uses both hydraulic pressure and air pressure

Heavy-duty brake discs

Electronically controlled brake system that can maintain constant braking performance in various driving situations

Stability control feature that controls each of the wheels during sudden braking and turning

Overturn prevention feature controls engine and braking when the possibility is detected

Hill launch assist feature

Wheel spin prevention feature

New parking brake that adds air pressure for more stable braking force

Auxiliary braking system adjusts the strength of regenerative braking in four levels using a paddle shift attached to the steering wheel to adjust braking force without brake operation Convenience Features Ventilated and heated seats for driver

Color LCD instrument panel with a 7-inch main screen and two 4.2-inch auxiliary screens, providing various vehicle information

Steering wheel with various function buttons in the steering wheel, and a smart key for starting a button that enables remote start

Hyundai is not new to electric buses, as the company began demonstrating its first full-size electric bus several years ago. Hopefully, the offer will meet with demand so the South Korean market will be able to switch from diesel.

Yoon Lee, Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Product Group at Hyundai Motor said:

“County Electric is a zero-emission bus that offers tremendous safety and convenience features for drivers and passengers. With demand for electric vehicles rising in the commercial vehicle market, Hyundai is accelerating its introduction of vehicles such as the County Electric”.

Hyundai ‘County Electric’ Minibus

Hyundai County Electric minibus specs: