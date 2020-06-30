Hyundai notes the rising demand for commercial EVs and is accelerating the introduction of new models.
Hyundai Motor Company has revealed its first battery-electric minibus, the County Electric, envisioned for the South Korean market.
The 7,710-mm-long Hyundai County Electric can be configured for 15 to 33 seats and with a 128 kWh battery, it can drive up to 250 km (155 miles) on a single charge.
Besides the obvious advantages over diesel, like zero-emissions and silence, the electric minibus is also around 30% quicker in the important speed range of 50-80 km/h (31-50 mph).
Once the battery is depleted, Hyundai envisions two options: DC charging in about 72 minutes (assuming 150 kW charger) or AC, which however takes some 17 hours.
The County Electric comes also with multiple safety and convenience features for driver and passengers:
Brake and Stability Features
- AOH brake system that uses both hydraulic pressure and air pressure
- Heavy-duty brake discs
- Electronically controlled brake system that can maintain constant braking performance in various driving situations
- Stability control feature that controls each of the wheels during sudden braking and turning
- Overturn prevention feature controls engine and braking when the possibility is detected
- Hill launch assist feature
- Wheel spin prevention feature
- New parking brake that adds air pressure for more stable braking force
- Auxiliary braking system adjusts the strength of regenerative braking in four levels using a paddle shift attached to the steering wheel to adjust braking force without brake operation
Convenience Features
- Ventilated and heated seats for driver
- Color LCD instrument panel with a 7-inch main screen and two 4.2-inch auxiliary screens, providing various vehicle information
- Steering wheel with various function buttons in the steering wheel, and a smart key for starting a button that enables remote start
Hyundai is not new to electric buses, as the company began demonstrating its first full-size electric bus several years ago. Hopefully, the offer will meet with demand so the South Korean market will be able to switch from diesel.
Yoon Lee, Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Product Group at Hyundai Motor said:
“County Electric is a zero-emission bus that offers tremendous safety and convenience features for drivers and passengers. With demand for electric vehicles rising in the commercial vehicle market, Hyundai is accelerating its introduction of vehicles such as the County Electric”.
Hyundai County Electric minibus specs:
- Range of 250 km (155 miles)
- 128 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery
- 7.710-m long
- number of seats: 15-33
- AC charging (on-board): in 17 hours
- DC fast charging: in 72 minutes (using 150 kW charger)
HYUNDAI MOTOR LAUNCHES 'COUNTY ELECTRIC' MINIBUS
- Hyundai’s first electric minibus provides economical and eco-friendly transportation
- The electric minibus offers many safety and convenience features for driver and passengers
SEOUL, June 29, 2020 – Hyundai Motor Company has introduced the County Electric for the Korean market, the company’s first electric minibus, providing an economical, eco-friendly, safe and convenient alternative to diesel-powered buses.
The 7,710-mm-long County Electric is equipped with a high-efficiency and high-power 128-kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery that provides a range of 250 km on a full charge. Hyundai Motor will offer the bus in configurations with 15 to 33 seats.
The 128-kWh battery can be fully charged in 72 minutes using a standard Combo 1 DC system(based on 150kW charging), which helps ensure reliability. The bus can be charged using a household 220V outlet, which takes 17 hours; a 220V charger is provided as an option.
Not only is Country Electric economical and eco-friendly, it is also powerful. Within the 50 to 80 km/h range, Country Electric provides 30-percent faster acceleration compared to diesel models. In addition, the bus is equipped with an electronically controlled, air-over-hydraulic(AOH) brake system with more robust brake discs to handle increased vehicle weight due to the battery.
Hyundai Motor equipped the bus with the latest safety technologies to prevent accidents when passengers get on and off. Various sensors located near the middle door, including an ultrasonic sensor, prevent the door from closing while the passenger is getting on and off. The sensors also trigger an alarm when a body part gets caught in the door and automatically opens the door to prevent injury. The ultrasonic sensor is also connected to the bus’s acceleration pedal, which prevents the bus from moving forward from a stop when passenger movement is detected. County Electric also comes with a virtual engine sound system and rear parking assist system to warn pedestrians and prevent accidents.
The bus is available with a twin swing-type rear emergency door, seats with a 220-mm-higher backrest, and a new seat belt system that can reduce abdominal pressure during emergency braking. Swapping the diesel engine for electric motor provides more space, making it easier for passengers to get in and out of the bus.
“County Electric is a zero-emission bus that offers tremendous safety and convenience features for drivers and passengers. With demand for electric vehicles rising in the commercial vehicle market, Hyundai is accelerating its introduction of vehicles such as the County Electric” said Yoon Lee, Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Product Group at Hyundai Motor.
Battery Features
- Battery monitoring system capable of automatically cutting the power when a battery abnormality is detected
- Overcharge prevention system that checks the battery voltage during charging and cuts the power when an abnormal voltage is detected
- Safety plug that cuts the power to the electrical system during maintenance
Brake and Stability Features
- AOH brake system that uses both hydraulic pressure and air pressure
- Heavy-duty brake discs
- Electronically controlled brake system that can maintain constant braking performance in various driving situations
- Stability control feature that controls each of the wheels during sudden braking and turning
- Overturn prevention feature controls engine and braking when the possibility is detected
- Hill launch assist feature
- Wheel spin prevention feature
- New parking brake that adds air pressure for more stable braking force
- Auxiliary braking system adjusts the strength of regenerative braking in four levels using a paddle shift attached to the steering wheel to adjust braking force without brake operation
Convenience Features
- Ventilated and heated seats for driver
- Color LCD instrument panel with a 7-inch main screen and two 4.2-inch auxiliary screens, providing various vehicle information
- Steering wheel with various function buttons in the steering wheel, and a smart key for starting a button that enables remote start