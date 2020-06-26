After 116 years of operation, the plant in Zwickau no longer produces internal combustion engine cars. It's now all-electric
As of today (June 26, 2020), the last internal combustion engine rolled off the production line at the Zwickau plant in Germany, as Volkswagen switched completely to all-electric models.
During some 116 years of operation, the plant produced more than 9.5 million vehicles, including more than 6 million Volkswagens, which operated at the site since 1990.
The last vehicle happened to be the seventh generation Golf R Estate with 2.0-litre petrol engine in Oryx White Pearl Effect.
Production of vehicles with combustion engine in Zwickau since 1904 (as of 26 June 2020):
Model / Manufacturer
Units produced
Period
Horch (car)
33.500*
1904 to 1940
Audi
11.168
1910 to 1940
DKW (final assembly)
256.941
1931 to 1942
IFA (car)
26.908
1949 to 1955
P 70 / P 240
38.178
1955 to 1959
Trabant
3.096.099
1957 to 1991
Volkswagen
6.049.207
1990 to 2020
Total
9.512.001
1904 to 2020
*Note: All units produced refer to passenger cars. The date for Horch are rounded, as not every model from the early days is listed in the documents with exact numbers of units.
The Golf R Estate is no longer on sale, while the plant is continuing its transformation from 100% ICE cars to 100% BEV cars.
Reinhard de Vries, Managing Director of Technology and Logistics at Volkswagen Sachsen:
“Today is a historic day for us. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and at the same time are greatly looking forward to what the future holds for us.”
Volkswagen intends to invest some €1.2 billion in the transformation of the plant to produce at total of six MEB-based electric models (Volkswagen, Audi and SEAT brands) simultaneously.
The total output will be some 330,000 cars annually, which is slightly more (by 30,000) than it was for the conventional cars in the past.
The first model, Volkswagen ID.3, is already in production (but at very low volume) since November 2019. Before the lockdown, the ID.3 output rate was just about 150 units a day, and after the lockdown in April it restarted at 50/day (there is no info about the current output).
"Work has already started in Hall 6 where the Golf Estate has been produced so far. After a conversion phase lasting several weeks during the summer, the first electric vehicles will be produced there at the end of the year – alongside the ID.4, an SUV from the sister brand Audi is also planned. Series production of the ID.3 1st Edition already started at the site in west Saxony in November 2019, and the start of production of the ID.4 will follow this summer."
Transformation continuing apace: Zwickau car factory to produce only electric models in future
- After 116 years: the end of production of the Golf Estate concludes Zwickau tradition of combustion engine vehicles
- Made in Zwickau: 6,049,207 Volkswagen vehicles produced since 1990
- Transformation into Europe’s largest electric vehicle factory: six electric models of the brands Volkswagen, Audi and Seat will be manufactured in 2021
- Planned annual capacity will increase to 330,000 units
Zwickau – The last model with a combustion engine left the assembly line today at the Zwickau car factory. The seventh generation Golf R Estate1 with 2.0-litre petrol engine in Oryx White Pearl Effect was produced for a customer in Germany. From today on, only electric models of Volkswagen and in future also of the sister brands Audi and Seat will be produced in Zwickau. The leap into the modern automobile age has been a long one: since 1904, cars with combustion engines have been built in Zwickau - initially for many years, including Horch models, and in GDR times the Trabant came off the assembly line here. In May 1990, Volkswagen started production at its plant in western Saxony. Over the course of the past 30 years, exactly 6,049,207 Volkswagen cars of the models Polo, Golf, Golf Estate, Passat Saloon and Passat Estate have been produced in Zwickau.
Reinhard de Vries, Managing Director of Technology and Logistics at Volkswagen Sachsen: “Today is a historic day for us. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and at the same time are greatly looking forward to what the future holds for us. The trend towards electric mobility will continue to pick up speed. We will meet this demand from Zwickau: we have already created the capacity to build 330,000 vehicles next year.”
Jens Rothe, Chairman of the General Works Council at Volkswagen Sachsen: “Zwickau is steeped in German automotive tradition. Our team has always delivered excellent performance and built vehicles with excellent quality. We have gained the trust in the Group to become the first location to start fully electric large-scale series production. The Zwickau plant is therefore well-equipped for the future.”
Conversion work has already started
Work has already started in Hall 6 where the Golf Estate has been produced so far. After a conversion phase lasting several weeks during the summer, the first electric vehicles will be produced there at the end of the year – alongside the ID.4, an SUV from the sister brand Audi is also planned. Series production of the ID.3 1st Edition2 already started at the site in west Saxony in November 2019, and the start of production of the ID.43 will follow this summer.
Qualification programme for all 8,000 employees
With the step-by-step transformation of the Zwickau plant, Volkswagen is for the first time switching a large car factory completely to electric mobility. The investments for conversion amount to around 1.2 billion euros. In the final expansion stage from 2021, six MEB models will be built for three Group brands in Zwickau. All 8,000 employees will be prepared for production of electric cars and for handling high-voltage systems as part of various training measures. The Zwickau team will complete around 20,500 days of training by the end of 2020. This will ensure long-term job security at the Zwickau location.
MEB makes electric vehicles suitable for mass production
The ID.3 is the first vehicle based on the modular electric toolkit (MEB) from Volkswagen. The platform was developed specifically for electric cars and optimally exploits the possibilities offered by electric mobility. The ID.3 is therefore characterised by long ranges, plenty of interior space and dynamic driving behaviour. The base version will cost less than 30,000 euros. Early birds have been able to place binding orders for their reserved vehicles since 17 June. The market launch of the ID.3 1st Edition will take place almost simultaneously throughout Europe in September 2020.
Volkswagen Sachsen: E-volume models, luxury bodies and engines
In addition to the Zwickau vehicle plant, Volkswagen Sachsen has two other locations in the Free State of Saxony: The Chemnitz engine plant produces, among other things, modern direct petrol injectors. The e-Golf will roll off the production line at the Transparent Factory in Dresden by the end of the year, and from 2021 the ID.3 will be produced there. The bodies for the Lamborghini and Bentley luxury SUVs will continue to be produced in Zwickau.
1) Golf R Estate: the vehicle is no longer offered for sale in Europe.
2) ID.4: concept car
3) ID.3 1st Edition (58 kWh net battery energy content): power consumption in accordance with NEDC in kWh/100 km: combined 14.5; CO₂ emissions in g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+
4) e-Golf: power consumption, kWh / 100 km: combined 14.1 – 13.2; combined CO₂ emissions, g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+