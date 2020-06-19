A new set of drone videos from the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) site in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany reveals further progress at the site.

As of June 18, we can see two completed tower cranes, the third one under construction plus rails for the fourth, as well as more foundations on the first two sections and more containers for workers.

Torque News reports also that:

"Preparations for the third tower crane are underway at Tesla Giga Berlin. Rainwater pipes are ready. The northwest pit is deeper than the others, the two test piles are still in place. The foundations are covered with sand and compacted. Next, the ground level is adjusted again. Today we also see more containers." "The Tesla factory planned in Grünheide will probably have its own fire department."

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: